Louisville’s Satterfield picked as ACC coach of year

NCAA Football
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Louisville’s Scott Satterfield is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coach of the year.

In voting results announced Thursday, Satterfield received 23 of a possible 60 votes, with 17 votes for Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and 15 for Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Satterfield led them to a 7-5 finish, a 5-3 record in ACC play and a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino while finishing 2-10 and losing all eight league games in 2018.

