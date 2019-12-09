Live Now
Louisiana Tech, Miami set for Independence Bowl matchup

NCAA Football
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP)Louisiana Tech (9-3, Conference USA) vs. Miami (6-6, Atlantic Coast) , Dec. 26, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana.

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana Tech: QB J’Mar Smith, 2,814 yards, 17 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Miami: LB Shaquille Quarterman, 96 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss.

NOTABLE

Louisiana Tech: Has won its last five bowl games. Averaging 34 points and 445 yards per game. Played in only tie in Independence Bowl against Maryland.

Miami:

LAST TIME

Miami 48, Louisiana Tech 0, (Sept. 18, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana Tech: Fifth appearance in the Independence Bowl, sixth straight season in the postseason.

Miami: Second appearance in the Independence Bowl, seventh consecutive postseason appearance.

