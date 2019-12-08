Liberty to make bowl debut vs Georgia Southern in Cure Bowl

Georgia Southern (7-5, Sun Belt) vs. Liberty (7-5, Independent), Dec. 21, 2 :30 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia Southern: RB Wesley Kennedy III, 760 yards rushing on 6.9 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns.

Liberty: QB Stephen Calvert, 3,393 yards passing, 26 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Georgia Southern opened the season with a 55-3 loss to LSU, the top seed in the College Football Playoff. But the Eagles nearly knocked off Big Ten West champion Minnesota as well.

Liberty beat UMass and New Mexico State in November to ensure a winning season and its first bowl trip.

LAST TIME

Liberty and Georgia Southern have never met as FBS opponents. The Eagles won all three matchups as FCS rivals.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia Southern will be bowling for the second year in a row and third time ever. The Eagles are 2-0 in bowl games.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25