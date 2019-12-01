Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Louisiana-Monroe 28-21

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Levi Lewis threw three touchdown passes, Stevie Artigue kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:21 to play, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Louisiana-Monroe 31-30 on Saturday night to set program records for wins and conference wins in a season.

Lewis was 15-of-23 passing for 270 yards with no interceptions. Ja’Marcus Bradley had 127 yards receiving and a touchdown, Elijah Mitchell had 19 carries for 102 yards and Raymond Calais added 107 yards rushing – including an 83-yard touchdown – for ULL (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Austin Vaughn capped an eight-play, 99-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown to give Louisiana-Monroe (5-7, 4-4), who missed the extra point, a 30-28 lead with 7:56 to play. The Ragin’ Cajuns answered with a 15-play drive that took more than 61/2 minutes off the clock and culminated with Artigue’s field goal. On the ensuing drive, Caleb Evans hit Markis McCray for a 21-yard gain on third-and-11 and scrambled for 7 yards on fourth-and-6 to move into ULL territory and hit a double-covered Josh Pederson on the sideline for a 17-yard gain to the 18 with six seconds to go but Jared Porter’s potential winning 35-yard field-goal attempts was wide left.

Evans passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns and added 14 carries for 77 yards and a score for the Warhawks.

