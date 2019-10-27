Breaking News
BREAKING: Two dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

Late rally lifts Lafayette over Bucknell 21-17 for first win

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Keegan Shoemaker ran for a first-quarter touchdown and threw a 43-yard scoring strike to Nick Pearson in the fourth quarter and Selwyn Simpson scampered 22 yards for a TD with 6:58 left to play as Lafayette rallied for its first win of the season with a 21-17 victory over Bucknell on Saturday.

The Leopards (1-7, 1-1 Patriot League) grabbed a 7-0 lead on Shoemaker’s 5-yard run, but Bucknell answered with Logan Bitikofer’s 16-yard TD toss to Brandon Sanders to knot the score at 7 after one quarter.

Bitikofer hooked up with Sanders again in the second quarter for a 13-yard TD to give the Bison (1-7, 1-2) a 14-7 lead at the half.

Ethan Torres’ 28-yard field goal was the only scoring of the third quarter and gave Bucknell a 17-7 lead.

After the Shoemaker-to-Pearson scoring strike pulled Lafayette within 17-14, the Leopards forced a turnover when Marco Olivas forced Sanders to fumble after a catch and it was recovered by Lafayette’s Yasir Thomas at the Bucknell 45-yard line. Shoemaker ran for 10 yards on first down and Jaden Sutton gained 13 yards on two carries to set the stage for Simpson’s game-winning run.

Shoemaker completed 23 of 27 passes for 207 yards with an interception. Pearson had six catches for 95 yards.

Bitikofer was 16-of-32 passing for 165 yards for the Bison. Jared Cooper ran for 103 yards on 15 carries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories