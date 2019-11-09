Lafayette knocks Holy Cross out of Patriot lead, 23-20

NCAA Football
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Keegan Shoemaker threw for two touchdowns, Lafayette recovered an onside kick with about two minutes to go and the Leopards defeated the last of the unbeaten Patriot League teams with a 23-20 win at Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Leopards (3-7, 3-1) have won three in a row, Holy Cross (5-5, 3-1) had won four of five.

After the Crusaders took a 3-0 lead, Shoemaker and Julian Spigner hooked up for a 48-yard touchdown. A couple plays later, Ryan Dickens caused a fumble with Major Jordan recovering and the Leopards took over near midfield. On the second play, Shoemaker and Julius Young connected for a 34-yard score.

The rest of Lafayette’s points came courtesy of kicker Jeffrey Kordenbrock. Connor Degenhardt’s second touchdown pass, with 2:10 remaining, pulled Holy Cross with three but Jake Liedtka recovered the onside kick.

