Kyler, Estrada team up to rally Dartmouth past Brown, 29-23

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Derek Kyler and Drew Estrada teamed for two late touchdowns as Dartmouth scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to rally past upset-minded Brown 29-23 on Saturday, clinching a tie for the Ivy League title.

The Big Green (9-1, 8-1) entered the final period trailing 23-14 before Kyler found Estrada with a TD pass from the 9 and later a 39-yarder. Kicker Connor Davis passed to Hunter Hagdorn for a two-point conversion for the final score.

Dartmouth tied for the Ivy League title – a record 19th – after Yale rallied to defeat Harvard in overtime.

Kyler was 19 of 23 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Estrada had 14 catches for 193 yards and two scores. Hagdorn had 12 catches for 153 yards and a TD.

Brown’s fourth quarter featured three punts and a game-ending interception. The Bears drove to the Dartmouth 14 before EJ Perry was sacked for a loss of 15 yards on the game’s penultimate play, then picked off with 27 seconds left when Dartmouth’s Isiah Swan intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone.

Perry was 31 of 45 passing for 412 yards and a TD and finished with an Ivy League-record 3,678 yards of total offense. Perry surpassed the 3,553 yards set by Princeton’s Chad Kanoff in 2017.