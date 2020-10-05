Kentucky back Smoke out ‘a couple of weeks’ with broken rib

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke is out ”a couple of weeks” after breaking a rib during Saturday’s overtime home loss to Mississippi.

Smoke was not listed on the Wildcats’ depth chart for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference home game against Mississippi State (1-1, 1-1). Stoops revealed the sophomore was injured on a horse-collar tackle during his weekly news conference and added, ”We’ll see how the pain goes” in determining the length of his absence.

Smoke rushed five times for 29 yards before halftime, including a 19-yard run to the Rebels’ 6 to set up the Wildcats’ first touchdown, but did not return in the 42-41 loss.

Known for his explosives, Smoke is Kentucky’s No. 4 rusher with 91 yards and a TD at Auburn on 12 carries for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2 SEC).

—

