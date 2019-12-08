Kent State, Utah State to meet in Frisco Bowl

Kent State (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) vs Utah State (7-5, 6-2 Mountain West), Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Kent State: WR Isaiah McKoy led the MAC with 76.7 yards receiving per game, and had six catches for 159 yards with three TDs in a critical November victory over Ball State.

Utah State: QB Jordan Love’s darkhorse Heisman Trophy campaign fizzled, but he still threw for 3,000 yards for the second straight season with 17 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Kent State: The Golden Flashes were the only FBS team to earn bowl eligibility by winning their last three games – and in one of those games trailed Buffalo 27-6 in the fourth quarter before rallying to win.

Utah State: The Aggies are headed to their eighth bowl in nine years and their third straight, securing bowl eligibility by winning three of their last four.

LAST TIME

Utah State 27, Kent State 24 (Oct. 19, 1974).

BOWL HISTORY

Kent State: First appearance in the Frisco Bowl, third bowl appearance in school history and first since 2012. The Golden Flashes have never won a bowl game.

Utah State: First appearance in the Frisco Bowl, 13th bowl appearance in school history and eighth in nine years. The Aggies have won four of their last six bowls.

—

