Kennesaw St. beats Reinhardt 31-7 in weather-shortened game

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Isaac Foster ran for two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat NAIA Reinhardt 31-7 on Saturday night in a weather-shortened game.

Foster finished with six carries for 127 yards and added two receptions for 30 yards before the game was called with 5:35 left in the third quarter due to inclement weather.

Kevin Ficklin scored on a 9-yard run about five minutes into the game and Daniel David’s1-yard touchdown run gave Kennesaw State (4-1) a 14-0 lead with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. Foster added TD runs of 44 and 3 yards before Nathan Robertson made a 40-yard field goal to make it 31-0 with 4:18 left in the first half.

Billy Hall’s 21-yard scoring run got Reinhardt on the board just before halftime.

Hall was 8-of-15 passing for 70 yards and finished with seven carries for 11 yards.

