James Madison, Weber State schedule future series

(STATS) – The 2017 FCS playoff game between James Madison and Weber State was thrilling enough to create more future meetings.

The two national powers announced Wednesday the signing of a home-and-home series in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Weber State will host a matchup on Sept. 18, 2021 at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah – the most western trip in James Madison history. The following season, they will open the season at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Sept. 3, 2022.

In their only previous meeting, James Madison scored 11 unanswered points over the final 2:08, capped by a game-winning field goal as time expired, for a 31-28 Dukes’ win in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The series pits two of the top FCS programs in recent seasons. James Madison, the 2016 FCS champion out of CAA Football, is currently ranked No. 2 in the STATS FCS Top 25, and two-time defending Big Sky champ Weber State is No. 4.