James Madison to kick off 2020 season against Delaware

NCAA Football
(STATS) – FCS power James Madison will begin the 2020 season by hosting Delaware, the first time the Dukes will kick off a campaign with a conference game.

James Madison, which has clinched its fourth CAA Football title in the last five seasons, announced an 11-game schedule on Thursday, including six at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The nonconference portion of the schedule is highlighted by a Sept. 19 matchup at North Carolina.

2020 James Madison Schedule

Sept. 5, Delaware*

Sept. 12, Chattanooga

Sept. 19, at North Carolina

Sept. 26, at Albany*

Oct. 3, William & Mary*

Oct. 17, at Towson*

Oct. 24, at Villanova*

Oct. 31, Maine*

Nov. 7, Elon* (Homecoming)

Nov. 14, at Richmond*

Nov. 21, Merrimack

* – CAA game

