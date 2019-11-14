1  of  2
Breaking News
Nacogdoches County authorities say suspect behind Cody Jinks concert threat has confessed Former Whitehouse ISD equipment manager accused of molesting football player, fourth-grader in 2011

Jacksonville State sets 2020 schedule

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – After not playing an FBS program in the last two seasons, Jacksonville State will kick off its 2020 schedule with a Sept. 5 visit to FIU in Miami.

The Ohio Valley Conference school announced an 11-game schedule on Thursday, including five at Burgess-Snow Field.

The Gamecocks are 6-5 this season and expected to miss the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2012.

—=

2020 Jacksonville State Schedule

Sept. 5, at FIU

Sept. 12, at North Alabama

Sept. 19, Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 26, at Tennessee State*

Oct. 3, Tennessee Tech*

Oct. 10, at UT Martin*

Oct. 17, Austin Peay* (Homecoming)

Oct. 24, at Eastern Illinois*

Oct. 31, Eastern Kentucky*

Nov. 14, at Murray State*

Nov. 21, Southeast Missouri*

* – OVC game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories