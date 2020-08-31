Jackson State parts ways with Hendrick

(Stats Perform) – Jackson State will not renew the contract of football coach John Hendrick, athletic director Ashley Robinson said Monday.

Hendrick had a 6-9 record, including 5-5 in the SWAC, after taking over in the final month of the 2018 season. The Tigers were 4-8 last season

“In consultation with President (Thomas) Hudson and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our program and university,” Robinson said. “I want to thank Coach Hendrick for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish John much success in the future.”

A national search for a new coach is underway. Assistants T.C. Taylor and Otis Riddley have been retained to lead the program on an interim basis.

The SWAC postponed its fall season until the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.