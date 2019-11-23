Ifanse, Montana State run over Montana 48-14

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Isaiah Ifanse ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana State to a resounding 48-14 win over Montana on Saturday in the 119th Cat-Griz game.

Montana fumbled on its first play and never recovered as MSU scored on its first five possession to jump out to a 31-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

The win was the biggest margin in the rivalry game for the Bobcats (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) since 1966 when they won 38-0. The Grizzlies (9-3, 6-2) scored on consecutive possessions in the first half but that was all they could muster in the game between Top 10 FCS teams.

The Bobcats ran for 382 yards and had 488 total yards. Logan Jones has 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown. Flanker Tyrone Marshall ran for another 81 yards on eight carries and one touchdown.

Marcus Knight ran for both touchdowns for Montana and has 21 total touchdowns, which is third in school history.

Bryce Sterk had four tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks, for Montana State.

UP NEXT

The win will most likely move eighth-ranked MSU into a top eight seed for the FCS playoffs, which begin next week. MSU would have a bye and play in two weeks. The Grizzlies, who were ranked No. 3 in both polls, will find out if they’re seeded or if they will play a first-round game next week.

