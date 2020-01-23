Hula Bowl includes large FCS contingent

(Stats Perform) – More than two dozen players from FCS college football are scheduled to compete in the Hula Bowl Sunday night.

The all-star game is returning to Aloha Stadium in Honolulu after a 12-year hiatus. Former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Smith will coach the Kai (Ocean) and Aina (Land) teams, respectively.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network).

—=

FCS Players at the Hula Bowl

Kai (Ocean Team)

Hampton QB Deondre Francois (roster No. 1); Monmouth QB Kenji Bahar (6); UC Davis QB Jake Maier (10); Northern Arizona CB Khalil Dorsey (11); Weber State DE/OLB Adam Rodriguez (14); North Dakota State CB Marquise Bridges (19); Montana State S Brayden Konkol (21); ETSU DE Nasir Player (36); South Dakota DE Kameron Claine (43); Campbell DT Terence Harper (44); Southern Utah OG Zach Larsen (63); Tennessee State OT Lachavious Simmons (78); Jacksonville State WR Jamari Hester (83); Prairie View A&M TE Jordan Jones (86)

Aina (Land Team)

Sacramento State DE George Obinna (1); Southern Illinois RB D.J. Davis (23); Monmouth CB Tymere Berry (26); Idaho State RB Ty Flanagan (35); UT Martin LB Cecil Cherry (49); Sacramento State OG Wyatt Ming (72); Wagner DT Chris Williams (78); San Diego WR Michael Bandy (83); Idaho WR Jeff Cotton (88); Rhode Island WR Ahmere Dorsey (89); Dartmouth DE Niko Lalos (90)