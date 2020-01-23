Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Hula Bowl includes large FCS contingent

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – More than two dozen players from FCS college football are scheduled to compete in the Hula Bowl Sunday night.

The all-star game is returning to Aloha Stadium in Honolulu after a 12-year hiatus. Former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Smith will coach the Kai (Ocean) and Aina (Land) teams, respectively.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network).

—=

FCS Players at the Hula Bowl

Kai (Ocean Team)

Hampton QB Deondre Francois (roster No. 1); Monmouth QB Kenji Bahar (6); UC Davis QB Jake Maier (10); Northern Arizona CB Khalil Dorsey (11); Weber State DE/OLB Adam Rodriguez (14); North Dakota State CB Marquise Bridges (19); Montana State S Brayden Konkol (21); ETSU DE Nasir Player (36); South Dakota DE Kameron Claine (43); Campbell DT Terence Harper (44); Southern Utah OG Zach Larsen (63); Tennessee State OT Lachavious Simmons (78); Jacksonville State WR Jamari Hester (83); Prairie View A&M TE Jordan Jones (86)

Aina (Land Team)

Sacramento State DE George Obinna (1); Southern Illinois RB D.J. Davis (23); Monmouth CB Tymere Berry (26); Idaho State RB Ty Flanagan (35); UT Martin LB Cecil Cherry (49); Sacramento State OG Wyatt Ming (72); Wagner DT Chris Williams (78); San Diego WR Michael Bandy (83); Idaho WR Jeff Cotton (88); Rhode Island WR Ahmere Dorsey (89); Dartmouth DE Niko Lalos (90)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories