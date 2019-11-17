How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) – How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 12 games:

1. North Dakota State (11-0, 7-0 MVFC): 49-14 win over South Dakota (4-7, 3-4)

2. James Madison (10-1, 7-0 CAA): 48-6 win over Richmond (5-6, 4-3)

3. Weber State (8-3, 6-1 Big Sky): 35-16 loss to No. 5 Montana (9-2, 6-1)

4. Northern Iowa (7-4, 5-2 MVFC): 38-7 loss to No. 8 South Dakota State (8-3, 5-2)

5. Montana (9-2, 6-1 CAA): 35-16 win over No. 3 Weber State (8-3, 6-1)

6. Sacramento State (8-3, 6-1 Big Sky): 31-7 win over Idaho (4-7, 2-5)

7. Illinois State (8-3, 5-2 MVFC): 17-12 win over Missouri State (1-9, 1-6)

8. South Dakota State (8-3, 5-2 MVFC): 38-7 win over No. 4 Northern Iowa (7-4, 5-2)

9. Furman (7-4, 6-2 Southern): 24-7 loss to No. 21 Wofford (7-3, 6-1)

10. Montana State (8-3, 5-2): 27-17 win over UC Davis (5-6, 3-4)

11. Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1 Ivy): 20-17 loss to Cornell (3-6, 2-4)

12. Florida A&M (9-1, 7-0 MEAC): 39-7 win over Howard (1-10, 1-6)

13. Villanova (8-3, 4-3 CAA): 35-7 win over Long Island (0-9, 0-7 Northeast)

14. Central Arkansas (8-3, 6-2 Southland): 30-7 win over Stephen F. Austin (2-9, 2-6)

15. Southeast Missouri (8-3, 7-3, 6-1 OVC): 26-12 win over Eastern Illinois (1-10, 1-6)

16. Kennesaw State (9-2, 4-1 Big South): 50-7 win over Hampton (5-6, 1-4)

17. Monmouth (9-2, 5-0 Big South): 47-10 win over Campbell (6-4, 3-2)

18. Princeton (7-2, 4-2 Ivy): 51-14 loss to Yale (8-1, 5-1)

19. Central Connecticut State (10-1, 6-0 Northeast): 49-28 win over Robert Morris (6-5, 5-1)

20. Towson (7-4, 4-3 CAA): 31-10 win over William & Mary (4-7, 2-5)

21. Wofford (7-3, 6-1 Southern): 24-7 win over No. 9 Furman (7-4, 6-2)

22. Austin Peay (8-3, 6-1 OVC): 42-7 win over Murray State (4-7, 2-5)

23. Southeastern Louisiana (7-3, 6-2 Southland): 35-14 win over Abilene Christian (5-6, 4-5)

24. Nicholls (7-4, 6-2 Southland): 34-20 win over McNeese (6-5, 4-4)

25. North Carolina A&T (7-3, 5-2 MEAC): 47-17 win over Bethune-Cookman (6-4, 4-3)

