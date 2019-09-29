How teams in STATS FCS Top 25 fared

NCAA Football
(STATS) – How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 5 games:

1. North Dakota State (4-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley): Bye

2. James Madison (4-1, 1-0 CAA): 45-10 win over No. 24 Elon (2-3)

3. South Dakota State (3-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley): Bye

4. UC Davis (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky): 45-20 loss to No. 18 Montana (4-1)

5. Weber State (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky): 29-17 win over No. 9 Northern Iowa (2-2)

6. Kennesaw State (4-1, 0-0 Big South): 31-7, weather-shortened win over Reinhardt (3-2)

7. Montana State (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky): 49-31 win over Northern Arizona (2-3)

8. Villanova (5-0, 2-0 CAA): 33-17 win over No. 12 Maine (2-3)

9. Northern Iowa (2-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley): 29-17 loss to No. 5 Weber State (2-2)

10. Towson (3-2, 1-1 CAA): 38-0 loss to Florida (5-0)

11. Jacksonville State (3-2, 0-1 Ohio Valley): 52-33 loss to Austin Peay (3-2)

12.(Tie) Maine (2-3, 0-2 CAA): 33-17 loss to No. 8 Villanova (4-0)

12.(Tie) Nicholls (2-2, 1-0 Southland): 24-3 loss to Texas State (2-3)

14. Illinois State (3-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley): Bye

15. Central Arkansas (3-1, 1-0 Southland): Bye

16. Furman (3-2, 2-0 Southern): 17-10 win over ETSU (2-3)

17. North Carolina A&T (3-1, 1-0 MEAC): 37-0 win over Delaware State (1-3)

18. Montana (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky): 45-20 win over No. 4 UC Davis (2-3)

19. Southeastern Louisiana (3-1, 2-0 Southland): 44-27 win over Northwestern State (0-5)

20. Delaware (3-2, 1-0 CAA): 17-14 loss to Pittsburgh (3-2)

21. Eastern Washington (2-3, 1-0 Big Sky): 35-20 win over North Dakota (2-2)

22. Youngstown State (4-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley): 45-10 win over Robert Morris (1-4)

23. Southeast Missouri (2-2, 0-0 Ohio Valley): Bye

24. Elon (2-3, 1-1 CAA): 45-10 loss to No. 2 James Madison (4-1)

25. The Citadel (2-3, 0-1 Southern): 61-55 4-OT loss to Samford (3-2

