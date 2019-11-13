How leading FCS draft prospects are faring

(STATS) – The mix of NFL Draft candidates coming out of the FCS level is always fluid, but this year’s class has been built around the same nucleus for quite some time.

The top FCS prospects aren’t going anywhere, except off to the next level.

As they continue to put the finishing touches on the regular season, here is how some leading FCS draft prospects have been faring:

Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois: There’s no lack of tantalizing size (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) with Chinn, who has been lights out since returning from two missed games early last month because of plantar fascitis in his foot. With four interceptions as a senior, he’s up to 13 in his career. Also able to play cornerback and nickel, his range and versatility help make him a second-day draft candidate.

Kyle Murphy, OG, Rhode Island: The offensive line crop from the FCS isn’t as deep as in typical years and Murphy may rate with a slight edge over South Carolina State tackle Alex Taylor among prospects. Considered a good fit for a zone-blocking NFL scheme, the 6-4, 302-pound Murphy is quick to work off the snap and has a versatile skill set, also showing durability over his career.

James Robinson, RB, Illinois State: Among active FCS players, only Duquesne’s A.J. Hines has more career rushing yards (3,624) and touchdown (43) than Robinson. A smidge undersized at 5-10, 220, Robinson is adept at breaking tackles and is an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield.

Bryce Sterk, DE, Montana State: A shift to outside linebacker at the next level is possible for the 2018 transfer from Washington transfer. He has remarkable speed for his 6-4, 255-pound size, reflective in his 11 sacks, which tie him for fourth in the FCS.

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State: Smaller than former NFL tight end Julius Thomas out of Portland State, Charlie T (6-3, 245) has similar pass-catching hands and route running ability. He has five touchdown catches in his three most recent games against FBS opponents. Although he’s had nagging injuries the last two seasons, he’s averaged 16.3 yards on 114 career receptions.

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton: As a former high school quarterback, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder brings athleticism and excellent hands to tight end. The mid-round prospect has caught 13 touchdowns this season and leads all active FCS tight ends in career receptions (165), receiving yards (2,134) and TD receptions (30).

Jabril Cox, OLB, North Dakota State: The redshirt junior is eligible to enter the draft early and is expected to petition the NFL’s advisory board for a draft projection. Opponents tend to work away from the 6-3, 233-pounder, who projects as a weakside linebacker with his instinctive and playmaking ability. He’s considerable “questionable” for this week’s game due to a lower leg injury.