How FCS prospects are performing at the NFL Combine

(Stats Perform) – NFL teams have long found value in many former FCS players, so there is reason to keep a close eye on this year’s class of prospects at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The NFL invited 12 FCS prospects to the Combine, where all 32 teams take an up-close-and-personal look at them through measurements and medical examinations, psychological testing, interviews and on-field workouts. The first group of on-field workout began Thursday and continue through Sunday.

Following are FCS class results in progress this week:

FCS Players at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Height: 6-3; Weight: 221; Hand: 9 5/8; Arm: 32 1/8; Wingspan: 77 5/8

NFL.com strength: “NFL frame with good size, length and muscle composition.”

Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

Height: 6-4 1/8; Weight: 224; Hand: 8 1/4; Arm: 30 7/8; Wing: 75

40-Yard Dash: 5.00

NFL.com strength: “Has ability to read full field and throw with anticipation.”

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Height: 6-1 7/8; Weight: 198; Hand: 9; Arm: 31 3/4; Wingspan: 75 3/4

40-Yard Dash: 4.45; Vertical Jump: 36.0; Broad Jump: 121.0

NFL.com strength: “Very athletic with mid-air adjustments to frame the catch.”

Kyle Murphy, OG, Rhode Island

Height: 6-3 1/4; Weight: 316; Hand: 10; Arm: 33 7/8; Wingspan: 79 7/8

NFL.com strength: “Foot quickness and agility to mirror and redirect.”

Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Height: 6-2 3/8; Weight: 237; Hand: 9 1/8; Arm: 32 3/8; Wingspan: 76 3/8

NFL.com strength: “Early diagnosis and plus recognition of play development.”

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

Height: 6-1 5/8; Weight: 209; Hand: 9 1/8; Arm: 31 1/8; Wingspan: 74 1/4

40-Yard Dash: 6-1 5/8; Bench Press: 12; Vertical Jump: 26.5; Broad Jump: 112.0

NFL.com strength: “Creates additional window time with tight turns and slants.”

Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell

Height: 6-0 5/8; Weight: 213; Hand: 9 3/8; Arm: 29 5/8; Wingspan: 72 1/4

NFL.com strength: “Has right-turn mechanism to kill punts on landing.”

James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

Height: 5-9; Weight: 219; Hard: 8 3/4; Arm: 29 5/8; Wingspan: 72 1/2

NFL.com strength: “Rides behind lead blocks, cutting off of them at last second.”

Charlie Taumoepeau, FB/TE, Portland State

Height: 6-2 1/4; Weight: 240; Hand: 9 1/2; Arm: 32 1/4; Wingspan: 77 7/8

40-Yard Dash: 4.75; Bench Press: 18; Vertical Jump: 36.5; Broad Jump: 121.0; 3-Cone Drill: 7.00; 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27

NFL.com strength: “Hands catcher who picks it away from his frame.”

Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

Height: 6-8 3/8; Weight: 308; Hand: 11 1/4; Arm: 36 1/8; Wingspan: 88

NFL.com strength: “Plays with proper hand placement and technical-savvy at point of attack.”

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Height: 6-5; Weight: 255; Hand: 9 1/2; Arm: 32 5/8; Wingspan: 78

40-Yard Dash: 4.80; Bench Press: 18; Vertical Jump: 34.5; Broad Jump: 114.0; 3-Cone Drill: 6.78; 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27

NFL.com strength: “Gets to top speed quickly for a big tight end.”

Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

Height: 6-4 1/2; Weight: 251; Hand: 9 7/8; Arm: 31 3/8; Wingspan: 76 7/8

NFL.com strength: “Uses well-timed bull-rush charge to catch off-balance tackles.”