Hopkins, UAB ground game chew up UTEP

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Dylan Hopkins ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw for another and UAB dismantled UTEP 37-10 on Saturday.

It was UAB’s 17th straight home win.

Hopkins’ rushing total came on 14 carries; an 11.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 96 yards with a touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell.

Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.

UAB built a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, Nick Vogel kicked a 35-yard field goal and Brown ran it in from 4-yards out.

Gavin Hardison led UTEP (1-8, 0-6) with 222 yards passing with a touchdown toss.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories