Hoffman with 221 yards, Portland St. beats N. Colorado 38-30

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Sirgeo Hoffman ran for a career-high 221 yards with two touchdowns as Portland State ran up an early lead to beat Northern Colorado 38-30 on Saturday.

Davis Alexander threw for 170 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown for the Vikings (5-3, 3-1 Big Sky Conference).

Malik Walker capped the first Vikings drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Cody Williams followed that on the next Portland State drive with 56-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Hoffman added a 14-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead.

Northern Colorado scored a pair of touchdowns before halftime but an interception of Jacob Knipp by Greg Oliver at the Portland State 10 led two plays later to Alexander’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Daigbe and the Vikings led 24-14 at the break.

Northern Colorado pulled to 24-21 early in the second half but could not get closer.

Knipp had 300 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Bears (1-7, 1-3). He also led his team on the ground with 127 rushing yards.