Go Wests: W Kentucky, W Michigan meet in bowl game

NCAA Football
Western Michigan (7-5, Mid-American Conference) vs. Western Kentucky (8-4, Conference USA), Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Dallas

TOP PLAYERS

Western Michigan: RB LeVante Bellamy, 1,412 yards rushing, 23 rushing touchdowns.

Western Kentucky: RB Gaej Walker, 1,115 yards rushing, eight touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Western Michigan: Center Luke Juriga has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Western Kentucky: Quarterback Ty Storey transferred from Arkansas to Western Kentucky, then led his new team past the Razorbacks this season.

LAST TIME

Western Michigan beat Western Kentucky 38-0 on Nov. 1, 1947.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: The Broncos are seeking their second bowl victory.

Western Kentucky: Have made five bowl appearances in the past nine years.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25

