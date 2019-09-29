Glass, Bentley help Alabama A&M beat Central State 63-20

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Aqeel Glass was 22-of-26 passing for 339 yards and four touchdowns, Jordan Bentley ran for three scores, and Alabama A&M beat Central State 63-20 on Saturday night in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Zabrian Moore had eight receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns and Bentley finished with 21 carries for 103 yards for Alabama A&M (3-2).

After Bentley scored on runs of 10 and 3 yards, Frank Cocio hit Dalane Brown II to pull Central State, an NCAA Division II member, within 14-7 at the end of the first quarter but Glass threw touchdown passes to Kendric Johnson, Anthony Howard, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and Moore in the second quarter to make it 42-14 at halftime.

Bentley had a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left in the third quarter and, after Desmond Fletcher picked off a pass from Cocio on Central State’s next play from scrimmage, backup quarterback T.J. Bell hit Moore for a 33-yard TD just 24 seconds later. Demarco Gibson’s 42-yard pick-6 made it 63-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Terraris Saffold had 18 carries for 98 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play, for Central State.

