Georgia State QB Ellington joining coaching staff

ATLANTA (AP)Former Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington, the team’s starter the last two years, is joining coach Shawn Elliott’s staff as an assistant coach.

Ellington will serve as an offensive assistant coach. He will assist with running backs while also spending time with the quarterbacks and receivers.

“Dan Ellington is going to bring everything that he brought to the field as a player to our coaching staff,” Elliott said in a statement released by the team on Friday. “He’s very tough, he’s got great love for the game and great knowledge. And he’s got an unbelievable personality that people gravitate to, which will help us tremendously in recruiting.”

Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat quarterback. He completed 62 percent of his passes in his career, setting a school record. He ranks second with 34 touchdown passes.

As a senior in 2019, Ellington passed for 2,447 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed for 668 yards with six touchdowns while leading the Panthers to seven wins, including a

at Tennessee to open the season. Georgia State l

in the Arizona Bowl.

Throughout his playing career, Ellington expressed his desire to coach.

“I’ve known that I wanted to coach since ninth grade. I knew I always wanted to be part of football,” Ellington said. “I really appreciate coach Elliott for this opportunity, and I’m excited to learn from the great coaches that we have on the staff.

“More than anything, I want to help bring a Sun Belt championship to Georgia State. That was the goal as a player, and now it’s the goal as a coach.”

