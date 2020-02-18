Georgia, Clemson announce 2021 opening game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 season by playing on a neutral site at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

The game at Bank of America Stadium, scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, was announced on Tuesday by the schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

Georgia and Clemson already announced plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says the game in Charlotte will give Bulldogs fans ”the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top-level stadium.”

The rivals most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14.

Georgia also has scheduled home-and-home series with Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, UCLA and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have neutral-site games in Atlanta scheduled against Virginia on Sept. 7 to open this season and Oregon in 2022.

—

