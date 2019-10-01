Ga Tech loses receiver, center to season-ending injuries

Live Now
ATLANTA (AP)Georgia Tech has lost leading receiver Jalen Camp and starting center Kenny Cooper to season-ending surgeries.

Coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday that Camp, Cooper and offensive tackle Jahaziel Lee, whose season ended with an injury in mid-September, are eligible for redshirts and could return next year as fifth-year seniors.

Camp led the Yellow Jackets (1-3) with 134 yards receiving on seven catches. Collins would not disclose Camp’s injury.

Cooper, a starter the last three years, left the 24-2 loss at Temple with an apparent hip injury.

