Fresno State beats New Mexico State 30-17

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Jalen Cropper ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, Wylan Free caught two interceptions and Fresno State beat New Mexico State 30-17 on Saturday night.

Cropper had a 79-yard TD run early in the second quarter to make it 14-0. Free returned his first interception 91 yards to make it 24-0 for the Bulldogs (2-2) with a minute left in the first half.

The Aggies (0-5) kicked a field goal as time expired at the half and scored a touchdown on their first possession of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 24-10. But Cesar Silva kicked his second and third field goals before the end of the third to extend Fresno State’s lead to 30-10.

Jorge Reyna was 20 of 31 for 147 yards for Fresno State. Emoryie Edwards had eight catches for 70 yards.

Jason Huntley ran for 82 yards and a TD run for New Mexico State. Tony Nicholson had six catches for 81 yards and a score.