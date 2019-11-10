Freshman debuts with 2 long TDs in NDSU’s 31st win in a row

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Freshman Jalen Bussey sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown on his first collegiate carry and finished with 123 yards as FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rolled to its 31st consecutive victory, beating Western Illinois 57-21 on Saturday.

Bussey burst through the line early in the fourth quarter to give the Bison (10-0, 6-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 47-14 lead and added the game’s final touchdown on a 45-yard run with just under nine minutes left.

Trey Lance ran 23 yards for a touchdown and passed 88 yards to Josh Babicz and 51 to Christian Watson for TDs for NDSU, which has beaten the Leathernecks (1-9, 1-5) seven consecutive times. Dimitri Williams added two rushing touchdowns. Watson had 121 yards receiving.

NDSU led 27-0 at halftime and 40-7 heading in the final quarter as it rolled up 688 yards of offense.

Western Illinois’ Kevin Johnson threw for two scores after taking over for Connor Sampson, who had two interceptions in the first half. The Leathernecks also lost two fumbles.