Four earn STATS FCS player of the week honors

(STATS) – Alabama A&M’s Jordan Bentley, Valparaiso’s Jamari Booker, Richmond’s Aaron Dykes and North Carolina A&T’s Jacob Roberts were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 9 games ending Oct. 26.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M, RB, Sr., 6-1, 195, Guntersville, Alabama

Bentley was a workhorse, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for a career-high 197 yards as Alabama A&M edged Alabama State 43-41 in three overtimes in the 78th Magic City Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field. With the score tied 35-35 to open the third OT, Bentley caught a 6-yard touchdown and then a two-point conversion – the winningmargin. He carried the ball 39 times, scoring on runs of 1, 1 and 6 yards, in the SWAC win.

Honorable Mention: Jake Chisholm, RB/KR, Dayton; Avante Cox, WR, Southern Illinois; Christian Cox, QB, Merrimack; JaVaughn Craig, QB, Austin Peay; Ryan Cragun, WR, Penn; Elijah Dotson, RB, Cal Poly; Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth; Quay Holmes, RB/KR, ETSU; Marcus Knight, RB, Montana; Drew Lauer, HB, Drake; Joe Newman, QB, Wofford; Kurt Rawlings, QB, Yale; Brelyn Smith, QB, Central Arkansas; Brad Sznajder, RB, Butler

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jamari Booker, Valparaiso, S, Sr., 6-0, 190, Kentwood, Michigan

Stetson entered the game with the most-potent offense in FCS statistics, but Booker helped Valparaiso stymie the fellow Pioneer Football League squad 19-10 to earn its first win of the season. Booker had 13 tackles (seven solos), two interceptions for the second time this season and a pass breakup. Both picks came inside Valpo’s 25, with the first one leading to a go-ahead field goal and the second clinching the win. He had 32 interception return yards.

Honorable Mention: Aniel Buzzacco, LB, Robert Morris; Austin Evans, DB, Northern Iowa; Jerry Garner, LB, Mississippi Valley State; Keonte Hampton, LB, Jackson State; Tre Jones, LB, Central Connecticut State; Greg Liggs Jr., DB, Elon; Rick Mottram, LB, Bucknell; Ja’Quay Pough, ILB, Northwestern State; Brandon Richmond, S, Abilene Christian; Isiah Swann, CB, Dartmouth; Jeremiah Tyler, LB, Princeton

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Aaron Dykes, Richmond, RB/KR, R-Fr., 5-11, 195, Knoxville, Tennessee

Dykes twice answered Delaware scores with kickoff returns for touchdowns, breaking off 100- and 88-yard plays to spark Richmond’s 35-25 road upset in CAA Football. He tied the FCS record with the two kickoff returns for TDs, finishing with 226 yards on four returns. Adding in carries and receptions, he had 260 all-purpose yards.

Honorable Mention: Alex Cloyd, TE/ST, North Dakota; Drew Estrada, WR/PR, Dartmouth; Samuel Hayworth, PK, Eastern Kentucky; Dimitrios Latsonas, PK, Valparaiso; Alex Santiago, LB/ST, Campbell; Trey Tuttle, PK, Weber State; Jaylin White, KR, UC Davis

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T, LB, Fr., 6-0, 218, Charlotte, North Carolina

Aggies coach Sam Washington called Roberts a “one-man wrecking crew” after the rookie helped North Carolina A&T rout Howard 64-6 in the MEAC. In just his second starting assignment, Roberts racked up 15 tackles, including 10 solos, and tied the FCS season high with six tackles for losses of 19 yards, including three sacks.

Honorable Mention: Colton Adams, LB, Alabama State; Ayir Asante, WR, Holy Cross; Hunter Cobb, RB, Marist; Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga; Tyler Huff, QB, Presbyterian; Carlton Johnson, CB, Southern Utah; Hajj-Malik Williams, QB Campbell; Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Lafayette; Jake Stebbins, LB, Cornell