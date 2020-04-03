Former NDSU linebacker Cox transferring to LSU

(Stats Perform) – In moving from one national champion to another, it’s clearly Geaux time for former North Dakota State All-America linebacker Jabril Cox.

Cox announced he will make a grad transfer to LSU on social media Thursday. Exactly one month after first saying he would be leaving North Dakota State, he posted a photo of himself wearing an LSU No. 42 jersey with the description, “Here we Geaux!!”

Cox was a key member of NDSU’s three straight FCS championship squads. LSU dethroned Clemson as the FBS champion in January.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Cox was the 2018 defensive player of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and made the Stats Perform FCS All-America second team after his sophomore and junior seasons. He had 258 tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, and nine takeaways in 45 career games at NDSU, including 38 starts.