Former FCS players to square off in Super Bowl LIV

(Stats Perform) – More than one battle line is drawn for former FCS players in Super Bowl LIV.

If you like offensive players, you’ll be interested in the San Francisco 49ers. If you prefer defensive players, the Kansas City Chiefs will be attractive.

When the two conference champs square off on Feb. 2 in Miami, the FCS should have an impact on the biggest game in football.

The 49ers, who dispatched the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, are led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 2013 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award recipient out of Eastern Illinois. Their roster also boasts starters in fullback Kyle Juszczyk from Harvard, offensive guard Mike Person from Montana State and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt from Samford plus wide receiver Kendrick Bourne from Eastern Washington and tight end Ross Dwelley from San Diego.

Offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale (New Hampshire), defensive end Ronald Blair III from former FCS program Appalachian State and running back Jerick McKinnon from former FCS program Georgia Southern are on the 49ers’ injured reserve list.

The Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC title, start defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon from Villanova and have defensive tackles Khalen Saunders from Western Illinois and Xavier Williams from Northern Iowa as well as cornerback Alex Brown from South Carolina State on their active roster.

The Chiefs also have defensive end Anthony Lanier (Alabama A&M) and running back Marcus Marshall (James Madison) on the reserve/future list and fullback John Lovett (Princeton) and offensive lineman Greg Senat (Wagner) on injured reserve.