Holy Cross scores 5 4th-quarter TDs in 49-27 win

NEW YORK (AP) – Connor Degenhardt bookended a fourth-quarter spree of five Holy Cross touchdowns and the Crusaders stormed past Fordham 49-27 on Saturday to remain alone atop the Patriot League.

Degenhardt ran 3 yards to tie the game at 21-all with 10:22 remaining and scored the Crusaders’ final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 1:04 left. In between, Domenic Cozier ran 12 yards for a score, Peter Oliver sprinted 45 for another and John Smith returned an interception 42 yards for another TD.

The victory keeps Holy Cross (6-5, 4-1) a game up over second-place Lafayette, Lehigh and Bucknell, all 3-2.

Degenhardt threw for 194 yards including a touchdown. Domenic Cozier rushed for 156 on 19 carries with two scores. Ayir Asante had 119 yards receiving.

Tim DeMorat threw for 346 yards for the Rams (3-8, 1-4) with three touchdowns but had two passes intercepted. Hamze El-Zayat had 122 yards receiving and Dequece Carter 120.

