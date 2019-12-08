Florida International meets Arkansas State in Camellia Bowl

Florida International (6-6, Conference USA) vs. Arkansas State (7-5, Sun Belt) , Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Arkansas State: WR Omar Bayless, 84 catches, 1,473 yards, 16 TDs. Sun Belt player of the year.

FIU: QB James Morgan, 2,237 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 3 interceptions.

NOTABLE

Arkansas State: Bayless ended the regular season as the nation’s leading receiver. Set Sun Belt records for receiving yards and touchdowns. Team ended regular season with 34-30 upset loss to South Alabama.

FIU: Made three straight bowls for the first time. Got second-ever win over Power Five team with upset of Miami, once led by FIU coach Butch Davis.

LAST TIME

Arkansas State 34, FIU 20. (Oct. 4, 2012)

BOWL HISTORY

Arkansas State: Second appearance in the Camellia Bowl, ninth straight season in the postseason.

FIU: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, fifth bowl appearance in school history.

—

