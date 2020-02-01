Florida A&M to face competitive schedule

(Stats Perform) – Florida A&M will seek to build off a banner season during its competitive, 11-game schedule this year.

The Rattlers finished last season 9-2 and a MEAC-best 7-1, although it was ineligible for the conference title due to NCAA Academic Progress Rate sanctions.

In seeking a third straight winning season under coach Willie Simmons, the Rattlers will open and close the regular season by playing “classics” inside the state – the Orange Blossom Classic against Albany State on Sept. 6 in Miami and the Florida Classic against rival Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 21 in Orlando.

Florida A&M will travel to UCF for the second consecutive year, having fallen to the FBS program 62-0 to open last season.

2020 Florida A&M Schedule

Sept. 6, Albany State (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)

Sept. 12, at Southern

Sept. 19, South Carolina State*

Sept. 26, Norfolk State*

Oct. 3, at North Carolina Central*

Oct. 10, at UCF

Oct. 17, at North Carolina A&T*

Oct. 24, Morgan State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 31, at Delaware State*

Nov. 14, at Howard*

Nov. 21, Bethune-Cookman* (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

* – MEAC game