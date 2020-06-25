Florida A&M, Jackson State schedule Sept. 12 game

(Stats Perform) – Two HBCU programs in the FCS that had games canceled by COVID-19 concerns have gotten together to fill their schedule openings.

Jackson State announced Thursday it will host Florida A&M on Sept. 12 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

“Jackson State and Florida A&M are two blue blood football programs and our fans are going to be excited to add this game to our home schedule,” Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said.

Originally on Sept. 12, Florida A&M was scheduled to play at Southern and Jackson State was supposed to face Tennessee State at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. Both games were canceled for health and safety issues surrounding the pandemic.

Jackson State, a SWAC member which was 4-8 last season, previously lost its Sept. 5 game against Langston because NAIA programs will not be allowed to play prior to Sept. 12. Florida A&M, which went 9-2 out of the MEAC, is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 5 against Albany State at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jackson State holds a 10-7-2 all-time series lead over Florida A&M, winning the most recent meeting 18-16 in 2018.