FCS Playoff Review: Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

The Score – No. 3 seed Weber State (10-3) beat Kennesaw State (11-3) 26-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Story Line – Adam Rodriguez’s 24-yard fumble return for a touchdown gave Weber State its first lead early in the third quarter and the Big Sky co-champ went on to win despite possessing the ball for only 21 minutes, 15 seconds.

Game Balls – Rodriguez picked up Kennesaw quarterback Jonathan Murphy’s errant pitch in providing the 19-17 lead with 13:32 left in the third. The senior defensive end finished with a season-high nine stops, including a 9-yard sack with 1:45 left and another 5-yard tackle for loss. But also credit junior linebacker Conner Mortensen, who had 14 solos among his career-high 15 tackles.

Key Stats – Kennesaw’s triple option offense controlled game clock, but Weber State had enough answers when it had to defend the pass. Murphy was just 2 of 8 for 23 yards and a touchdown and was sacked four times.

The Takeaway – Weber struggled to run the ball, but quarterback Jake Constantine provided a boost, going 19 of 31 for 234 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The defense was much-better in the second half, following up Rodriguez’s score by forcing a three-and-out from the Owls before Wildcats running back Josh Davis capped a 69-yard touchdown drive with a 2-yard run. On the Owls’ final two drives, they didn’t reach Weber territory.

Up Next – Weber State is anxious for a rematch against No. 6 seed Montana (10-3) in the quarterfinals next weekend. This time, the Wildcats are the host after falling 35-16 on the road on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC