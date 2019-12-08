FCS Playoff Review: Montana State 47, UAlbany 21

The Score – No. 5 seed Montana State (10-3) beat UAlbany (9-4) 47-21 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Story Line – Montana State answered Albany’s early touchdown with one of its own to spark a run of 47 straight points. Garbage time allowed the score to get closer.

Game Balls – Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig completed 24 of 30 passes for a season-high 279 yards and three touchdowns. The Big Sky squad’s special teams were huge as well. With the game tied 7-7, Isaiah Ifanse blocked a punt out of the UAlbany end zone for a safety. Coy Steel had four punt returns for 105 yards in the first half to set up drives, Steel added a 22-yard punt return and Logan averaged 31 yards on three kickoff returns with a long of 51, while Jered Padmos had a 61-yard punt.

Key Stat – Montana State offensive balance – 280 passing yards and 203 rushing yards – was superior to the CAA runner-up’s split – 273 and 60, respectively.

The Takeaway – The Bobcats were excellent in all three phases of the game, including Damien Washington halting two UAlbany drives with interceptions. With Rovig raising his play, they are especially dangerous.

Up Next – Montana State next hosts Austin Peay (11-3) in the quarterfinals next weekend. It is a first-time meeting between the two programs.