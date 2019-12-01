FCS Playoff Review: Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

The Score – Austin Peay (10-3) beat Furman (8-5) 42-6 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Story Line – In a game twice delayed by rain (the opening kickoff and then for 1 hour, 32 minutes in the second quarter), Austin Peay poured on the offense in the third quarter with 28 unanswered points while winning its first-ever FCS playoff game.

Game Ball – Governors quarterback JaVaughn Craig was especially efficient, completing 18 of 23 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair in the first four minutes of the third quarter. One of the scores was a 73-yard screen pass to running back Kentel Williams.

Key Stats – Ohio Valley Conference champion Austin Peay scored touchdowns on four trips to the Furman red zone, while the visiting Paladins from the Southern Conference settled for two field goals in the Governors’ red zone. The Governors had a 434-227 advantage in yards.

The Takeaway – The weather delays made it difficult to have rhythm in the first half, but Austin Peay had all the energy after halftime. The Governors have been underrated for most of the season and have allowed only 20 points in their last three games.

Up Next – Austin Peay next plays at No. 4 seed Sacramento State (9-3) in the second round Dec. 7 (9 p.m. ET). The host Hornets, who earned a share of the Big Sky title, are making their first playoff appearance.