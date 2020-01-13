FCS playoff attendance just shy of 200,000

(STATS) – The NCAA Division I FCS playoffs drew 194,388 fans to 23 games this season.
On Saturday, North Dakota State defeated James Madison 28-20 in the championship game before 17,866 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. All other games were played at campus sites.
The single-season FCS playoff attendance record is 285,746 in 2017.
Attendance figures announced at 2019 FCS playoff games:
First Round (28,787)
at Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: 7,569
at Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: 4,173
at Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3: 3,743
at Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: 3,559
Illinois State 24, at Southeast Missouri 6: 3,274
at Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: 2,817
Kennesaw State 28, at Wofford 21: 1,992
at UAlbany 42, Central Connecticut State 14: 1,660
Second Round (75,859)
at Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28: 16,550
at North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 13: 15,690
at Montana State 47, UAlbany 21: 12,947
at James Madison 66, Monmouth 21: 10,881
at Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20: 5,422
Austin Peay 42, at Sacramento State 28: 5,140
Northern Iowa 13, at South Dakota State 10: 4,102
Illinois State 24, at Central Arkansas 14: 5,127
Quarterfinals (43,312)
at North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3: 14,132
at Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10: 14,017
at James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0: 8,741
at Weber State 17, Montana 10: 6,422
Semifinals (28,564)
at North Dakota State 42, Montana State 14: 18,077
at James Madison 30, Weber State 14: 10,487
Final (17,866)
North Dakota State 28, James Madison 20 at Frisco, Texas: 17.866