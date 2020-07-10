FCS head coaching changes

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – FCS schools that have had a head coaching change since the start of the 2019 season with date of change and new coach:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Cedric Thomas (Feb. 17) – new coach Doc Gamble (April 23)

Austin Peay: Mark Hudspeth (July 3) – new coach Marquase Lovings (July 7)

Cal Poly: Tim Walsh (Nov. 25) – new coach Beau Baldwin (Dec. 11)

Central Connecticut State: interim Ryan McCarthy – new coach Ryan McCarthy (Oct. 16)

Eastern Kentucky: Mark Elder (Nov. 25) – new coach Walt Wells (Dec. 9)

Gardner-Webb: Carroll McCray (Nov. 24) – new coach Tre Lamb (Dec. 14)

Howard: Ron Prince (Dec. 6) – new coach Larry Scott (Feb. 5)

Lamar: Mike Schulz (Nov. 25) – new coach Blane Morgan (Dec. 12)

McNeese State: Sterlin Gilbert (Jan. 12) – new coach Frank Wilson (Jan. 16)

Mercer: Bobby Lamb (Nov. 24) – new coach Drew Cronic (Dec. 10)

Missouri State: Dave Steckel (Jan. 9) – new coach Bobby Petrino (Jan. 15)

Murray State: Mitch Stewart (Nov. 23) – new coach Dean Hood (Dec. 13)

Northern Colorado: Earnest Collins III (Nov. 24) – new coach Ed McCaffrey (Dec. 12)

Wagner: Jason Houghtaling (Dec. 6) – new coach Tom Masella (Dec. 7)

Youngtown State: Bo Pelini (Jan. 27) – new coach Doug Phillips (Feb. 7)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar