FCS game of the week: North Dakota State at South Dakota State

(STATS) – Week 9 Matchup: No. 1 North Dakota State (7-0, 3-0 MVFC) at No. 3 South Dakota State (6-1, 3-0)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium (19,340) in Brookings, South Dakota

Television: ESPN+, Midco Sports Network, NBC North Dakota

Series: North Dakota State leads 62-42-5 (last meeting: NDSU won 44-21 in 2018 FCS semifinals Dec. 14, 2018 in Fargo)

Coaches: North Dakota State: Matt Entz, 7-0 (first season); South Dakota State: John Stiegelmeier, 164-101 (23rd season)

The Skinny: North Dakota State has a 9-6 advantage in Dakota Marker games, a trophy series which started when both rivals became Division I programs in 2004. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show will broadcast from South Dakota State’s campus – the ninth visit to an FCS game.

NDSU, the two-time defending FCS champion, has won 28 straight games since its last loss, 33-21 at SDSU on Nov. 4, 2017. Quarterbacks Trey Lance of NDSU and J’Bore Gibbs of SDSU are intrinsically linked as redshirt freshmen who have taken over the offenses of national powers. Lance (183.9 passing efficiency) has accounted for 22 rushing and passing touchdowns and has demonstrated more mobility than Gibbs (149.6 rating), who’s come on strong with 12 total TDs while leading four straight wins since returning from injury. Both QBs are protected by superb offensive lines, and that is where this rivalry is often won. The winning team has had a higher time of possession in the last 15 meetings since 2008 (11 NDSU wins and four by SDSU). The Bison have four players with at least 350 rushing yards in Lance and RBs Ty Brooks, Adam Cofield and Kobe Johnson, while the Jackrabbits feature big-play specialist Pierre Strong Jr. (756 rushing yard on 8.3 yards per carry).

SDSU is having its best Division I season against the run, allowing 104.6 rushing yards per game and under three yards per carry, and have racked up 23 sacks. LB Christian Rozeboom is on pace to become the fourth player in MVFC history to be a four-time first-team all-conference selection. The Bison’s defensive headliner is junior LB Jabril Cox, who could seek early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft. Their vaunted defense, with a secondary that features CB Marquis Bridges and FS James Hendricks, ranks No. 1 in the FCS in passes defended with 53 (45 breakups, 8 interceptions). The unit will focus on Jackrabbits WR Cade Johnson (31 receptions, 600 yards, 6 TDs).

Prediction: The Bison tend to raise their play in the big games, but during their 119-8 run since the start of the 2011 season, SDSU is the only program to beat them twice. Efficient play at quarterback is vital in this matchup. It should be a classic. North Dakota State, 26-23 in overtime.