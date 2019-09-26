FCS game of the week: James Madison at Elon

(STATS) – Week 5 Matchup: No. 2 James Madison (3-1, 0-0 CAA) at No. 24 Elon (2-2, 1-0)

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET at Rhodes Stadium (11,250) in Elon, North Carolina

Television: FloFootball

Series: James Madison leads 6-1 (last meeting: Elon won 27-24 at James Madison on Oct. 6, 2018)

The Skinny: Former Elon coach Curt Cignetti returns for the first time as James Madison’s coach, bringing with him seven assistants and staff members who also were part of the Phoenix program. The Phoenix’s upset of James Madison on the road last season was their first-ever win over a Top 5 team (the Dukes also were second-ranked then).

JMU has been outstanding in the trenches, averaging 236 rushing yards per game while limiting opponents to 69 per game. RBs Solomon Vanhorse (43 carries, 224 yards, 1 TD) and Percy Agyei-Obese (44-219-2) have enjoyed similar production and QB Ben DiNucci (220.3 passing yards per game, 7 TDs to 1 INT) has directed the offense to terrific balance. The Dukes’ three FCS opponents have made only four trips into their red zone. CB Rashad Robinson is due back to a dynamite secondary after missing the Chattanooga game with an injury. LB Dimitri Holloway has 160 tackles in 17 games since the start of the 2018 season. PK Ethan Ratke is tied for the school record in career field goals (39) and his 83 percent accuracy is highest among FCS kickers with at least 20 career attempts.

Elon is led by first-year coach Tony Trisciani, who was Cignetti’s defensive coordinator for two seasons. The Phoenix rarely beat themselves with turnovers and penalties, but they are last in the CAA in offensive yards per game (317.3). A sluggish running game (3.4 yards per carry) is the culprit, which is surprising given the quality RBs unit of Jaylan Thomas, Brelynd Cyphers and De’Sean McNair. QB Davis Cheek could use No. 1 WR Kortez Weeks back in the lineup after he was sidelined in the Wake Forest loss. Opposing teams have a 72 completion percentage and are averaging 245 passing yards per game. Daniel Reid-Bennett (31 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs) and DT Marcus Willoughby (26 tackles) have paced the defense.

Prediction: Given the familiarity between the coaching staffs, this should be a close, black-and-blue type of game. If Elon gets its run game on track, another upset is possible, but the Dukes appear to have too much defensively. James Madison, 27-21.