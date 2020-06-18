FCS conferences to host virtual media days

(Stats Perform) – As college football players continue to return to campuses, the anticipation for the 2020 season will raise considerably. Preseason polls and honors will take the excitement to an even higher level.

Most FCS conferences will use virtual media days as an unofficial start to their season.

Following are upcoming dates of the virtual media days, which will include preseason releases (dates subject to change):

Ohio Valley – July 20

CAA Football – July 21

Southland – July 22 (preseason team on July 15)

Southwestern Athletic – July 22-24

Northeast – July 23

Southern – July 27

Big South – July 28

Big Sky – July 28-29

Pioneer League – July 29-30

Patriot League – July 30

Mid-Eastern Athletic – July 31

Missouri Valley – Aug. 3-4

Ivy League – August, TBA