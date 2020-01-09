FCS championship game year-by-year results

(STATS) – Year-by-year results of the NCAA Division I FCS championship game:

2018: North Dakota State (head coach Chris Klieman) 38, Eastern Washington – site: Frisco, Texas

2017: North Dakota State (Chris Klieman) 17, James Madison 13 – Frisco, Texas

2016: James Madison (Mike Houston) 28, Youngstown State 14 – Frisco, Texas

2015: North Dakota State (Chris Klieman) 37, Jacksonville State 10 – Frisco, Texas

2014: North Dakota State (Chris Klieman) 29, Illinois State 27 – Frisco, Texas

2013: North Dakota State (Craig Bohl) 35, Towson 7 – Frisco, Texas

2012: North Dakota State (Craig Bohl) 39, Sam Houston State 13 – Frisco, Texas

2011: North Dakota State (Craig Bohl) 17, Sam Houston State 6 – Frisco, Texas

2010: Eastern Washington (Beau Baldwin) 20, Delaware 19 – Frisco, Texas

2009: Villanova (Andy Talley) 23, Montana 21 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2008: Richmond (Mike London) 24, Montana 7 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2007: Appalachian State (Jerry Moore) 49, Delaware 21 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2006: Appalachian State (Jerry Moore) 28, Massachusetts 17 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2005: Appalachian State (Jerry Moore) 21, Northern Iowa 16 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2004: James Madison (Mickey Matthews) 31, Montana 21 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2003: Delaware (K.C. Keeler) 40, Colgate 0 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2002: Western Kentucky (Jack Harbaugh) 34, McNeese State 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2001: Montana (Joe Glenn) 13, Furman 6 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

2000: Georgia Southern (Paul Johnson) 27, Montana 25 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

1999: Georgia Southern (Paul Johnson) 59, Youngstown State 24 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

1998: Massachusetts (Mark Whipple) 55, Georgia Southern 43 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

1997: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 10, McNeese State 9 – Chattanooga, Tenn.

1996: Marshall (Bob Pruett) 49, Montana 29 – Huntington, W.Va.

1995: Montana (Don Read) 22, Marshall 20 – Huntington, W.Va.

1994: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 28, Boise State 14 – Huntington, W.Va.

1993: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 17, Marshall 5 – Huntington, W.Va.

1992: Marshall (Jim Donnan) 31, Youngstown State 28 – Huntington, W.Va.

1991: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 25, Marshall 17 – Statesboro, Ga.

1990: Georgia Southern (Tim Stowers) 36, Nevada 13 – Statesboro, Ga.

1989: Georgia Southern (Erk Russell) 37, Stephen F. Austin 34 – Statesboro, Ga.

1988: Furman (Jimmy Satterfield) 17, Georgia Southern 12 – Pocatello, Idaho

1987: Northeast Louisiana (Pat Collins) 43, Marshall 42 – Pocatello, Idaho

1986: Georgia Southern (Erk Russell) 48, Arkansas State 21 – Tacoma, Wash.

1985: Georgia Southern (Erk Russell) 44, Furman 42 – Tacoma, Wash.

1984: Montana State (Dave Arnold) 19, Louisiana Tech 6 – Charleston, S.C.

1983: Southern Illinois (Rey Dempsey) 43, Western Carolina 7 – Charleston, S.C.

1982: Eastern Kentucky (Roy Kidd) 17, Delaware 14 – Wichita Falls, Texas

1981: Idaho State (Dave Kragthorpe) 34, Eastern Kentucky 23 – Wichita Falls, Texas

1980: Boise State (Jim Criner) 31, Eastern Kentucky 29 – Sacramento, Calif.

1979: Eastern Kentucky (Roy Kidd) 30, Lehigh 7 – Orlando, Fla.

1978: Florida A&M (Rudy Hubbard) 35, Massachusetts 28 – Wichita Falls, Texas

