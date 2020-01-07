FCS championship game by the numbers

(STATS) – The numbers never lie with FCS finalists North Dakota State and James Madison, usually reflecting pure dominance.

The FCS championship game on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas, features the two pre-eminent programs in the subdivision. North Dakota State (15-0) is seeking an eighth national title in nine years and James Madison (14-1) – the 2016 champ – is in the title game for the third time in four years.

The final numbers on the scoreboard will be most important, but here are some to know heading into the epic matchup:

0

NDSU redshirt freshman Trey Lance has thrown zero interceptions in 277 pass attempts this season. The FCS record for the most passes in a season without an interception is Evansville’s Eric Goebel with 169 in 1996.

1, 2

NDSU has been ranked No. 1 and JMU No. 2 since the preseason poll. They also were seeded 1 and 2, respectively, for the playoffs.

3

The number of previous meetings between the championship game opponents: NDSU won 26-14 at home in the second round of the 2011 playoffs, JMU won 27-17 at the Fargodome in the 2016 semifinals and NDSU won 17-13 in the 2017 title game in Frisco.

4

Where NDSU ranks in rushing yards per game (288) and the number of Bison players with 600 or more rushing yards, twice as many as any other FCS team. Ty Brooks leads with 940 rushing yards, followed by Lance (934), Adam Cofield (789) and Kobe Johnson (660).

5

The number of kickoff returns for touchdowns by JMU junior D’Angelo Amos during his career.

6

NDSU’s national-high selections on the STATS FCS All-America Team, one more than JMU, which had the second-highest total.

7

NDSU strong safety Michael Tutsie’s interception total, one shy of the school record.

8

The number of consecutive national titles won by the two teams, with NDSU winning five in a row from 2011-15 and the last two, and JMU claiming the 2016 crown.

9

The number of consecutive JMU opponents held under 100 rushing yards.

10

NDSU is the only FCS program to qualify for all 10 playoffs during the 2010s and Frisco is hosting the title game for the 10th straight year.

11

The number of current players who started on offense or defense in the 2017 championship matchup: James Madison wide receiver Riley Stapleton, offensive linemen Zaire Bethea, Liam Fornadel and Mac Patrick, linebacker Bryce Maginley and cornerback Rashad Robinson, and North Dakota State right tackle Zack Johnson, defensive end Derrek Tuszka, linebacker Jabril Cox and cornerbacks Marquise Bridges and Josh Hayes.

13

The number of career interceptions by NDSU free safety James Hendricks and JMU cornerback Rashad Robinson – tied for the fourth-most among active FCS players in 2019.

19

The number of rushing touchdowns by JMU’s Percy Agyei-Obese this season.

25

The FCS-leading field goals made by JMU’s Ethan Ratke.

25.5 and 26.5

The FCS-leading tackles for loss by JMU defensive ends John Daka (26.5) and Ron’Dell Carter (25.5).

29

The number of wins between the championship teams’ first-year coaches: NDSU’s Matt Entz (15-0) and JMU’s Curt Cignetti (14-1). The Dukes have lost only to an FBS opponent (20-13 at West Virginia).

32

North Dakota State has won 32 straight games after open weeks in the regular season and postseason, including their first seven trips to Frisco.

32:42

NDSU wins time of possession against most opponents, but in the 2016 national semifinals, JMU held the ball for 32 minutes, 42 seconds in handing the Bison their only playoff loss since 2011.

36

The FCS-record winning streak that NDSU is on since the 2017 season.

37:41

NDSU’s time of possession was nearly 15½ more minutes than JMU (22:19) in the 2017 national championship game.

71.3

JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci’s FCS-best completion percentage, with Lance not far behind at 67.1 (fourth-best in the nation).

78

The difference in yards allowed between the FCS’ top two-ranked defenses through 15 games. JMU allows 264.7 yards per game; NDSU 269.9.

136

NDSU’s win total during the 2010s, the most for an FCS program in any decade since the Division I split in 1978.

150

As the 150th anniversary season of college football nears its conclusion, the FCS has its best possible championship game matchup.