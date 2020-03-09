FCS a big part of HBCU Combine

(Stats Perform) – The NFL has invited 51 players to participate in its inaugural Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine March 27-28 at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.

The event is for draft-eligible players who were not invited to the recent NFL Combine. The majority of players are from FCS programs.

The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Players invited to the HBCU Combine:

Christian Angulo, CB, Hampton

Kyle Anthony, WR, Howard

Manasseh Bailey, WR, Morgan State

Frank Ball, OL, Virginia State

Solomon Bassett, DL, Lincoln (Pa.)

Elijah Bell, WR, North Carolina A&T

Jordan Bentley, RB, Alabama A&M

Donald Boone, OL, Chowan

De’Montrez Burroughs, WR, South Carolina State

Thomas Burton, OL, Tennessee State

Brandon Carswell, DL, Delaware State

Justin Cates, DL, North Carolina A&T

Nigel Chavis, LB, Norfolk State

Robert Cummings, S, Benedict

Jean Cyriaque, OL, Morehouse

DuShon David, TE, Bowie State

Craig Evans, DL, Langston

Deondre Francois, QB, Hampton

Keanu Gonzales, OL, Shaw

Tyrell Goodwin, DL, South Carolina State

Sterling Hammond, S, Virginia Union

Jodeci Harris, OL, Southern

Joshua Hill, S, Alabama State

Jordan Jones, TE, Prairie View A&M

Rico Kennedy, LB, Morgan State

Calvin Lunkins, LB, Southern

Ian McBorrough, LB, Morgan State

Joseph McWilliams, CB, Grambling State

Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View A&M

Kevonta Moses, TE, Shaw

Solomon Muhammad, LB, Alcorn State

Durrell Nash, LB, St. Augustine

Dajour Nesbeth, CB, Tennessee State

Steven Newbold, WR, Tennessee State

Marcus Pettiford, OL, North Carolina A&T

Taeyler Porter, RB, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Bobby Price, S, Norfolk State

Nhyre’ Quinerly, S, Norfolk State

Jimmie Robinson, WR, Bethune-Cookman

Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

Darius Royster, DL, North Carolina Central

Lachavious Simmons, OL, Tennessee State

Daryus Skinner, S, Winston-Salem State

Ryan Stanley, QB, Florida A&M

Jalen Steward, DL, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dawonya Tucker, RB, Prairie View A&M

De’Shawn Waller, RB, Alcorn State

Marcus Williams, WR, Florida A&M

John Wilson, CB, Savannah State