(Stats Perform) - Montana State All-America linebacker Troy Andersen is expected to sit out the 2020 season due to lower extremity injuries and return to play his final season in 2021, coach Jeff Choate said Wednesday.

Andersen, a two-way player, was injured against UC Davis in mid-November and sidelined during the Bobcats' playoff run to the semifinals. Choate said the 6-foot-3, 233-pound senior suffered a setback during winter conditioning and required surgery, but due to COVID-19 protocols during government shutdowns, it was delayed nearly three months until early May. His doctors have projected Andersen won't be ready to return this season until the timing of the playoffs.