ETSU hopes to rebound in Southern Conference

(Stats Perform) – A pair of tough nonconference games figure to strengthen ETSU for the always-competitive Southern Conference race this year.
The Buccaneers have visits to FBS power Georgia (Sept. 12) and FCS quarterfinalist Austin Peay (Sept. 26) as part of their 11-game schedule, which was announced Monday. They will play five home games at Greene Stadium.
ETSU, which made the playoffs in 2018, finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the SoCon last season.
—=
2020 ETSU Schedule
Sept. 5, Mars Hill
Sept. 12, at Georgia
Sept. 19, Samford*
Sept. 26, at Austin Peay
Oct. 3, at The Citadel*
Oct. 10, Western Carolina*
Oct. 24, at VMI*
Oct. 31, Chattanooga*
Nov. 7, at Mercer*
Nov. 14, at Wofford*
Nov. 21, Furman*
* – Southern Conference game