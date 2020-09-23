Duke loses CB Blackwell indefinitely after knee surgery

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Duke has lost starting cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Mark Gilbert indefinitely due to surgeries.

The school announced both injuries Wednesday. Blackwell was injured during Sunday’s practice and needed surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The redshirt junior also served as the team’s primary punt returner.

Gilbert needed surgery Tuesday to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.

It is the latest injury concern for the senior, an Associated Press all-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team pick in 2017 who suffered a season-ending hip injury after two games in 2018. He didn’t play last season while recovering from that injury.

Duke (0-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits Virginia on Saturday.

—

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25